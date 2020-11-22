Katheryn C. Laird1928 - 2020On November 1, 2020, Katheryn C. Laird, at age 92, joined her family in God's Kingdom. Katheryn passed peacefully from this life at the Ebeid Hospice Center of Flower Hospital. She was the 2nd daughter of Rollie H. Crothers and Fleta Shumaker of Garrett, Indiana, born October 6, 1928.The family moved from Indiana during the depression, as her father was transferred to Toledo, Ohio, from Garrett for his work with the B & O Railroad in 1938. Katheryn "Katy", graduate of DeVilbiss High School and The University of Toledo where she majored in both Journalism and Education. Katy continued to add to her passion of lifelong learning at Lourdes College.Katy worked the majority of her career for the Toledo Public Schools, with over thirty years teaching 6th grade at Longfellow School. She laughingly stated, I taught three generations of Toledo families, I started on the top floor and worked my way out the door on the first floor.While attending Toledo University she proudly was a Chi Omega. Katy married her husband, John A. Laird, in 1954 in Toledo, Ohio. They were lifelong golfers and longtime members of Valleywood Golf course in Swanton, Ohio. Katherine was a 5O-year member of Pilgrim Church on Sylvania Ave. In retirement, John and Katy enjoyed traveling the world, visiting every continent and in 2004, together they circled the globe on an 80-day exploration aboard the Princess Cruise line.Katheryn was preceded in death by her younger sister, Dorothy; her parents, Rollie and Fleta; her step-brother, Joseph; and husband, John, in 2009.She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her older sister, Mary Jane Spencer-Hulme; her nephews, Michael and James; her numerous students and Chi Omega sisters.Due to current conditions, services will be held privately and her ashes will be interned at sea, as were her wishes. She was a descendent of Mayflower pioneers.The family wishes to express their gratitude for her care to West Park Place and in her final days at the Ebeid Hospice Center.If desired, donations may be made in her memory, please send to Ebeid Hospice or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Condolences for Katheryn's family may be expressed online at