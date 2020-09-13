Kathie Rae Barga
Kathie Rae Barga (Stumpp) of Sylvania, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Kathie was born on January 5, 1954 to Earl and Ruth Stumpp of Upper Sandusky, Ohio. She is remembered lovingly by her husband of over 40 years, Keith Barga; her older sisters, Cheryl Ellis and Rhonda Allenick; three children, Garrett (Brynn), Stephanie Landis (Paul), and Gregory (Michelle); and six grandchildren, Cole, Calleigh, Julia, Andrew, Connor and Kenzie.
Kathie attended Ohio Northern University where she was a member of Delta Zeta. While at ONU she met fellow pharmacist and future husband, Keith. After graduating Kathie and Keith moved to Cardington, Ohio where all three of her children were born. The family then moved to Sylvania, Ohio, their home for the past 30 years where Kathie worked for Rite Aid Pharmacy for 25 years. While Kathie excelled at and loved her job as a pharmacist, her most cherished job was that of wife, mother, and "Nana". Kathie will be remembered for being a strong supporter of her children and grandchildren in all their endeavors- often the loudest cheering voice in the crowd. Even while battling cancer, Kathie could be found at school functions, recitals, and soccer games. Keith and Kathie also shared a love of travel, especially family ski trips in their younger years and escaping to the beach in retirement. Kathie showed her love through thoughtful gifts, acts of service and gentle teasing. In December 2016, Kathie was diagnosed with cancer which she battled courageously for nearly 4 years. She believed whole-heartedly in the power of prayer and positive thinking, a belief that she relied on throughout life and treatment.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until the time of closing prayers at 11:30 a.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Kathie's memorial Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5411 Main Street, Sylvania. Due to the state mandate, facial coverings and social distancing will be required at all events. Mass can be viewed via live stream by visiting Kathie's 'Tribute Wall' on her page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
where condolences and fond memories can also be shared. Private inurnment will take place at Toledo Memorial Park.
If desired, donations may be made to The Victory Center of Toledo, Christian Home Care (check only memo: Kathie Barga), or St. Joseph Catholic Parish of Sylvania, Ohio in lieu of flowers.