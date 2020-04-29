Kathleen A. Apthorpe
1949 - 2020
Kathleen A. Apthorpe Kathleen A. Apthorpe, 71, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020 in her home. She was born in Toledo, Ohio to George and Rita (Cook) Cramer on January 24, 1949. She graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School and would later work for Luther Home of Mercy, The Head Start Program and Owens Community College. She married the love of her life, Rick Apthorpe on June 13, 1981. Kathleen had a passion for SHOPPING, but what she cherished most was her family. Kathleen is survived by her husband Rick, of 39 years; children, Michael (Jodie) Apthorpe Erik (Lydia) Priebe (Apthorpe), Kristie (Jeff) Molnar, Holly (Kenny) Apthorpe, Meghan (Rodney) Apthorpe; grandchildren, Jenna, Chelsie, Michael, Audriana, Seth, Ashleigh, Anneliese, Ethan, Sebastian; great-grandchildren, Karsen, Santino, Aricelia, Makenna; and sister, Pamela Bowman. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, George Cramer; and niece Bailey Bowman. Friends and family may visit at Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon, Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd. Oregon, Ohio, on Thursday, April 30, from 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm. Private family services will be held. Interment will follow in Allen Township Cemetery. A Celebration of Kathy's Life will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy in Kathleen's name may be directed to Charity of Donor's Choice. www.egglestonmeinert.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
30
Visitation
4:00 - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
