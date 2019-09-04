Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel
440 S. Coy Rd
Oregon, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Ferguson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen A. Ferguson


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathleen A. Ferguson Obituary
Kathleen A. Ferguson

Kathleen A. Ferguson, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Kathleen was born on September 3, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio to Mardo and Mary (Hines) Hamilton. She was a 1948 Waite High School graduate. Kathleen was a proud homemaker and a very loving mother. She was an avid sports fan and kept score for her son's baseball team. Kathleen enjoyed spending time gardening, playing the piano, and singing; she was also a Detroit Red Wings & Detroit Tigers fan.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Edward Ferguson, Vicki (Harv) Horvath; grandchildren, Wendi (John) Waszak, Stacy (Jason) Eagle, Renee (Dr. Bhanoo) Sharma, Scott Ferguson, and Stephen (Brad Sevenich) Horvath; great grandchildren, Noah, Rachel, Devin, Lilly, Chaz, Brandon, Allyson. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter in law, Maureen, and brother, Mardo Hamilton.

Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the Funeral Home, Friday, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cherry St. Mission Ministries.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now