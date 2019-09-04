|
Kathleen A. Ferguson
Kathleen A. Ferguson, 88, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully on September 1, 2019. Kathleen was born on September 3, 1930, in Toledo, Ohio to Mardo and Mary (Hines) Hamilton. She was a 1948 Waite High School graduate. Kathleen was a proud homemaker and a very loving mother. She was an avid sports fan and kept score for her son's baseball team. Kathleen enjoyed spending time gardening, playing the piano, and singing; she was also a Detroit Red Wings & Detroit Tigers fan.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Edward Ferguson, Vicki (Harv) Horvath; grandchildren, Wendi (John) Waszak, Stacy (Jason) Eagle, Renee (Dr. Bhanoo) Sharma, Scott Ferguson, and Stephen (Brad Sevenich) Horvath; great grandchildren, Noah, Rachel, Devin, Lilly, Chaz, Brandon, Allyson. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter in law, Maureen, and brother, Mardo Hamilton.
Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd, on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. Funeral services will take place in the Funeral Home, Friday, at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to the Cherry St. Mission Ministries.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 4, 2019