Kathleen A. (Orban) Grogan
10/28/1950 - 9/2/2020
Kathleen A. (Orban) Grogan, 69, passed away from heart failure on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital. Kathleen was born October 28, 1950 to Frank and Emma (Kish) Orban. Kathleen graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1968. After high school, she took an oral surgeon assistant course, and began her work career at Dr. Smith, Houk & Lloyd Oral Surgeons. She married Richard J. Grogan on July 7, 1978 and together they shared 42 years together.
After many years of working, she went on to work for Dr. Lawrence & Rottman Oral Surgeons. Finally she finished her work career for Dr. Marker's Dental Office, retiring in 2012. Kathleen was a warm and loving person and an extraordinary homemaker. Her family and friends were everything to her as she cherished every moment spent with them. She was a Stage 4 breast cancer survivor for 20 years. She enjoyed fishing and fishing trips with her husband up North for over 20 years, especially in the Traverse City area. She loved to cook and shop. Kathleen was an animal lover and had many cats over the years. She loved family gatherings and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Richard; children, Sean Grogan, Erin Oliver and Timothy Grogan; grandchildren, Salia, Reuben and Keirah; brother, Greg Orban; aunt, Ethel Toneff; and cousin, Dennes Toneff. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Dean Orban.
Friends will be received Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00-7:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). A Funeral Mass will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose Catholic Church, 215 E. Front Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to Breast Cancer Awareness. Condolences may be made to the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
.