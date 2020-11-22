Kathleen A. "Kathy" TerryFebruary 25, 1941 - November 19, 2020Our beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend,Kathleen "Kathy" Terry, graduated to heaven on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the age of 79. Her final weeks were spent surrounded by family and friends that Kathy had touched in some small way in her life.Kathy was born February 25, 1941 in Toledo, OH to George and Anna (Strub) Gruber. She was a long time employee of Toledo Jeep Assembly Plant, retiring in 2001. She was also a long time member of Calvary Bible Chapel.Kathy was a dedicated mother first and foremost, and raised three sons, Steve, Mark and Gregory. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. In later years she especially loved her role as Grandma. She had a vivacious personality and her smile could brighten anyone's day.Kathy is survived by her sister, Shirley (Richard) Hiszak; three sons, Steve (Charlene), Mark (Nancy) and Greg (Jennifer); grandchildren, Kalina Parent,David (Cindy) Parent,Gregory (Cristina)Parent, Fred (Nikki) Diebert and Adam Diebert, Brandon (Diana) Terry,Megan Terry, Raven Reed,Olivia Wuilfe, Joseph Wuilfe; 19 great grandchildren and her many nieces and nephews and life long friends.Visitation will be Monday, November 23 at Calvary Bible Chapel, 3740 W Alexis Rd, Toledo OH from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service beginning at noon.Donations can be made to the Victory Center, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Calvary Bible Chapel.To leave a special message for Kathy's family please visit