Kathleen Ann (Ellison) Hope
Kathleen Ann (Ellison) Hope passed away unexpectedly April 27, 2019, at the age of 63 in Clinton Township, Michigan. She was born on August 25, 1955, to Eugene John and Patricia Ann (Moore) Ellison.
Loving mother of Joshua and Matthew Hope and sister of Linda (Henry) Astemborski, Richard (the late Patricia) Ellison, and Daniel (Deborah) Ellison, she was predeceased by her parents; brothers, Eugene John Ellison II and Patrick Ellison; and her sister, Susan DeGrandchamp. She was also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Friday from 10 am until 1 pm followed immediately by a brief remembrance service at the Wasik Funeral Home, Inc., 49150 Schoenherr Rd. (N. of 22 Mile Rd.), Shelby Township, Michigan.
Published in The Blade on May 2, 2019