Kathleen Conn Dwyer
Kathleen Conn Dwyer, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend passed away peacefully from lung cancer on July 19, 2020 in her home in Las Vegas, NV surrounded by her family. She was loving, feisty, honest and expressed much gratitude for her family and the life she led all the way to the end.
Kathleen was born in St. Louis, MO on April 9, 1947. She survived what can only be called a difficult childhood, especially due to the sudden passing of her mother, Irene, when Kathy was still a young girl. Kathy's strength enabled her to leave her only home and family behind for what she hoped would be a brighter future in San Francisco, CA. Her instincts and courage served her well because not too long after moving, she met and fell for the love of her life, William E. Dwyer III. They would have celebrated 50 years this November and by all accounts, they truly had one of the best and most loving marriages any couple could possibly share.
Kathy was well known for her humor, wisdom and truthfulness, and was always there for anyone in need. She remained friends with those she worked and played with right up to the very end. When she was younger, Kathy enjoyed downhill skiing and acting in community theater and as she grew older, she loved and excelled at golf as well as games including Scrabble and bridge; she could finish the New York Times Crossword Puzzle before breakfast. Kathy treasured travel, spending quality time with her grandsons and was a gifted dancer who was always the life of the party and usually the last one to leave it. Bill and her were partners in life and in a successful real estate title insurance business located in Toldeo, OH where they also wanted to raise their family while spending more time with Bill's parents whom she always regarded as her own.
Kathy is survived by her children, Kelly and Bill Jr.; her son-in-law, Craig; her daughter-in-law, Christina who is mother to her grandchildren, Eddie, Caleb and AJ who were the greatest joys of Kathy's life. When their son's family moved out to Las Vegas for work, Kathy and Bill followed soon after to stay close to them and the grandkids. She felt incredibly blessed to spend her golden years with her favorite boys as well as her loyal canine companion, George. In her later years, Kathy suffered greatly from chronic pains but rarely let that stop her from spending time with her family and even beating the house in a game of BlackJack or Poker. She held her cards close to her chest and kept her physical suffering private from most. Now she is smiling down and watching over her family with her parents, Irene and Norman, and her mother and father-in-law Bill and Mitzi Dwyer whom she had an incredibly close relationship with. Kathy was excellent at giving practical advice due to her intelligence, straightforward, no-nonsense nature and honesty. Her friends and family always knew to go to her when they had to solve a problem or needed a shoulder to cry upon. God truly broke the mold when he made Kathleen. She was one of a kind and will be missed by all who knew her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks only for donations in her name to The Lung Cancer Foundation of America (www.lcfamerica.org
) or Nathan Adelson Hospice (www.nah.org
) who through their kindness and care assisted the family in Kathy's final days.
There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19.