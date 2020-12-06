Kathleen Dawley Norwood
Kathleen "Kathy" Dawley Norwood, age 75, went to be with the Lord on November 25th, 2020 at her home in Toledo, Ohio. Born to James and Ethelyne Dawley on June 5,1945, she married Edward Norwood on December 31st, 1992 and they were married 24 years until he went to be with the Lord.
She was very involved at Bible Temple where she enjoyed teaching Sunday School to the little ones, worship team and ladies bible studies.
She loved gardening and being outside in the summer. You could find her working in the garden, floating in the pool, or playing with her grandkids.
She was a warm and loving grandma and spent lots of time riding bikes, chasing the ice cream truck, teaching the girls to sew and making her famous spaghetti bake.
She loved her Lord and is in His loving arms and celebrating her eternal life today!!!
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Edward Norward; and the father of her children, Ronald Chandler.
Left to remember and celebrate her life are her siblings, Richard Dawley (Debbie), James Dawley, and Sandra Skowronek (Thomas); her children, Michelle McCauley (Dan) and Eric (Ginger) Chandler. Also surviving to carry on her legacy are seven grandchildren, Shelby, Mackenzie, Madison, and Sydney McCauley, along with Chase, Jordan and Jayden Chandler.
A memorial service will be at Bible Temple Family Worship Center, 3327 Airport Hwy, Toledo, OH on Saturday, December 19th, 2020 at 11 a.m. A luncheon will immediately follow at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The American Cancer Society
.
The family of Kathy would like to express their deep appreciation and affection to the entire Hospice team for their love and constant support during this most difficult time.