Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
(419) 392-9500
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
3655 King Road
Toledo, OH 43617
Kathleen F. "Kathy" Brown


1943 - 2019
Kathleen F. "Kathy" Brown Obituary
Kathleen F. "Kathy" Brown

Kathleen F. Brown, age 75, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019 with loving family by her side. She was born on December 10, 1943 to Thomas and Virginia (Marciniak) Piasecki in Toledo. Kathy was a graduate of Springfield High School. She worked as a bus driver for over 15 years with Toledo Public Schools before retiring.

The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH, 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019
