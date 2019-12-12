|
Kathleen F. "Kathy" Brown
Kathleen F. Brown, age 75, of Toledo, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 8, 2019 with loving family by her side. She was born on December 10, 1943 to Thomas and Virginia (Marciniak) Piasecki in Toledo. Kathy was a graduate of Springfield High School. She worked as a bus driver for over 15 years with Toledo Public Schools before retiring.
The family will receive guests on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 2 – 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH, 43617 (419-392-9500) with Memorial Services beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the funeral home.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 12, 2019