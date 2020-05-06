Kathleen "Kate" Godbey



Kathleen "Kate" Godbey, 58, of Delta, OH, passed away April 11th, 2020. She was born March 21, 1962, in Ohio. Kate graduated from U.T. with a bachelor's in nursing. She loved to sew and craft things for her favorite hobby, medieval reenacting in the SCA. Kate was many things in life, all of them filled with love. She was preceded in death by her son, Scott; her mother and 3 brothers. She is survived by 3 daughters, Ayla Allen, Samantha (Greg) Heisinger, Elizabeth (Frankie) Poulson; granddaughter, Trinity Poulson; 2 brothers, Rick and Steve; her sister, Jackie; many nieces, nephews and extended family.



A celebration of life is to be announced at a later date.





