Kathleen J. Goetz
Kathleen J. Goetz, 84, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in the Birmingham neighborhood of east Toledo on January 18, 1935 to Simon and Anna (Olexo) Kovach. Kathleen graduated from Central Catholic High School and worked 4 years at Toledo Scale before becoming a medical transcriptionist with Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital for 26 years. She was proud of the fact that she lived most of her life in the home she was born in. Kathleen was a member of Epiphany of the Lord St. Stephen's Catholic Church for many years and memberships included the church sewing club, LCBA and TOLSCO at Toledo Scale.
Surviving are her daughters, Lynne (Jennifer Glassford) Goetz and Kristie (Kevin) Ruedy; son, Edward N. (Gwen) Goetz; Grandsons, Jared and Wesley Ruedy; brother, Dick (Judi) Kovach. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward J.; brothers, Al Kovacs, Ernest and Bob Kovach; Eleanor Nagy, Rosemarie Bourgeois and Louise Neifer.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm with recitation of the Rosary at 4:00 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019