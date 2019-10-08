Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Kathleen J. Goetz


1935 - 2019
Kathleen J. Goetz Obituary
Kathleen J. Goetz

Kathleen J. Goetz, 84, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. She was born in the Birmingham neighborhood of east Toledo on January 18, 1935 to Simon and Anna (Olexo) Kovach. Kathleen graduated from Central Catholic High School and worked 4 years at Toledo Scale before becoming a medical transcriptionist with Mercy St. Vincent's Hospital for 26 years. She was proud of the fact that she lived most of her life in the home she was born in. Kathleen was a member of Epiphany of the Lord St. Stephen's Catholic Church for many years and memberships included the church sewing club, LCBA and TOLSCO at Toledo Scale.

Surviving are her daughters, Lynne (Jennifer Glassford) Goetz and Kristie (Kevin) Ruedy; son, Edward N. (Gwen) Goetz; Grandsons, Jared and Wesley Ruedy; brother, Dick (Judi) Kovach. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward J.; brothers, Al Kovacs, Ernest and Bob Kovach; Eleanor Nagy, Rosemarie Bourgeois and Louise Neifer.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 2:00 pm – 8:00pm with recitation of the Rosary at 4:00 P.M. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11:00 am in the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019
