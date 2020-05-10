Kathleen J. Morton-Flahiff
ASHTABULA – Kathleen J. Morton-Flahiff, 51, passed away unexpectedly on May 1, 2020 in Conneaut, Ohio. She is survived by her loving family, her husband, Joseph; her daughter, Geneva Flahiff and son, Joseph M. Flahiff, Jr.; her mother, Allene Morton and father, James (Inge) Morton, Jr.; her sisters, Marie (Edward "E.J.") Suplica and Jennifer (Morgan Loesch) Morton and her brother, James (Tammy) Morton. Her step-brother, Joe Slivinski predeceased her.
She was born in Toledo, Ohio on January 11, 1969 the daughter of James and Allene (Sky) Morton.
She graduated from Rossford High School in 1987.
She married Joseph M. Flahiff, her loving and devoted husband of over 30 years on October 21, 1989.
In 2012 Kathi, Joe and their children moved from their family home in Fremont, Ohio to Ashtabula County. In the few years that followed, Kath made many wonderful friends; many of them because of her job that she loved at the Ashtabula County Medical Center's Premier Fitness facility.
Kathleen Josephine Morton (Flahiff) entered this world on a cold January day as a warm ray of light, and brought that welcoming warmth wherever she went.
Kathi was a loving child, and a rebellious teen. Sporting a green dyed flat top, and wearing a leather jacket with the Anarchy symbol on the back, she was a wild one. Although her rebellion led to trouble with the nuns at the all girls Catholic High School (and an invitation to not return!), it also led to a renewal. She met the man who was to become her husband for over 30 years, Joe. This unexpected connection and love led to a life reborn. As a mom and wife, she was all in, from making yogurt from scratch, and a newfound love and skill in baking, she found great joy in sharing her creations as another way to take care of those around her.
One constant about Kathi was her personality. She talked loudly and had an iconic laugh. If she was in the room, you would know it. She was perfectly fine being goofy, she loved punk and alternative music and cherished her Pandora playlist that she worked on for years until it was "the best ever".
Kathi loved being outdoors, especially spending time around and swimming in the pond at her home. She loved all animals and wildlife, and devoted a special place in her heart to maligned black cats. She especially loved her family cats "Inkypoo" and "Baby". Kathi's true happiness came from her family. She absolutely loved and adored her two kids and will always be remembered by them as the greatest mom ever. There was never a "goodnight" or a "goodbye" that wasn't followed by an "I love you".
Most importantly, Kathi showed the world, and especially her family, that love and tolerance is the way to live. She accepted who you are, and where you are at, no questions asked or excuses needed. She loved and accepted you with childlike pureness. She was a peacemaker, and never met a person that was not a friend. With her passing, Kath has reminded her family of what is actually important. She was a bright and shining light, and leaves a lasting example that life is too short, and grudges are foolish and anger is simply a waste of precious time better spent with those we love.
We hope that every family has a Kathi in their lives.
A service to celebrate Kathi's life will be held this summer at her home once it's safe to have large gatherings again.
Online obituary with photos and a place to leave condolences can be found at www.czupfuneral.com
