Kathleen J. Nichols
1942 - 2020
Kathleen J. Nichols

Kathleen J. Nichols, of Toledo, passed away peacefully to live her eternal life with her loving Lord, on June 27, 2020 at University of Toledo Medical Center. Kathy was born December 22, 1942 in Toledo to Fred and Julia (Koscho) Bell.

In 1960 she graduated from Whitmer High School and then continued her education at Lourdes College. Kathy went on to work at Jobst Institute Inc., Toledo.

She leaves behind her loving son, Calvin C. Nichols III; daughter-in-law, Susan Zam-Nichols; 3 grandchildren, who she called her angels, Lauren, Abby, Ryan; siblings, Charlotte (Frank) Tebary, Richard (Debi) Bell, and Daniel (Carolyn) Bell; nephews, Anthony Tebary, Brian Bell, George Culpert, and Aaron Bell; nieces, Karen Anderson, Cheryl Vandermeulen, Connie Sullivan, Kelly Culpert, and Julia Lark.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Fred A. Bell Jr.; nephew, Fred A. Bell III; and sister, Carol A. Culpert.

The family will receive guests Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. Funeral Services will be private for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Lucas County Humane Society in Kathy's memory.

To leave a special message for Kathy's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Calling hours
03:00 - 06:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
