Kathleen June Brett
Kathy J. Brett passed away Wednesday, October 2nd, 2019, at Ebeid Hospice at the age of 72. Born on September 19, 1947, to John William Lemley and Dolores June Harrington. Retirement allowed her frequent trips to Florida to visit her sister, enjoying time with her animals, garden flag collecting, and repeatedly watching her favorite movies: Home Alone 2, Jaws, Titanic and A December Bride.
She is survived by her loving daughters, Bridgette Brett (Joey Molinski) and Wendy (Doug) Queenan; grandchildren, Kelsey, Michael and Riley; sister, Nancy Till; ex-husband, Robert Brett; special animals, Dixie, Woods, Sam and Dexter.
The family would like to thank the many nurses and aides at Promedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. We could not have made it through this difficult time without all of their support, talks, and hugs. Christy with the "late night potty calls", Meg, Cindy and Debi for just being there and Chuck for your never forgotten stories. Thank you for letting us paint all of the garden rocks. We greatly appreciate everything that everyone has done for our mom and our family. Lastly but not least to our father, the best dad we could ask for. Mom and Dad were divorced for over three decades but that did not stop him from being there every day for the last three weeks with our mother, holding her hand, taking extra-long shifts and just keeping her company.
A private luncheon in her honor was held on Saturday. Memorial contributions can be made to Toledo Animal Rescue, 640 Wyman St., Toledo, OH 43609.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019