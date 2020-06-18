(News story) Kathleen L. Perzynski, a nurse and champion of home and community nursing, who was an educator of prospective nurses at Lourdes University, died Friday at the Cleveland Clinic. She was 66.
The cause was multiple organ failure, her husband, Tom, said. She received a liver transplant in 1998 at the University of Michigan. She became a volunteer for Life Connection of Northwest Ohio and gave presentations for the Gift of Life Foundation in Michigan.
Of her transplant, her husband said, "She thought it was a gift."
Mrs. Perzynski, since 2011 an associate professor emeritus, began at Lourdes in 1989 as an instructor. She'd been a nurse at Toledo Hospital, but in the late 1970s became a home health nurse in St. Louis, where she and her husband moved so he could attend graduate school.
"She worked in the central city in St. Louis and saw the benefits of people being able to be at home," her husband said.
After returning to Toledo, she continued her studies at U-M, from which she received a master of science degree in community health nursing, with a concentration in home health administration and a specialty in aging. For leadership in public health nursing, she received the Emilie Gleason Sargent Award at U-M.
From 1986-89, Mrs. Perzynski was director of home health service for the visiting nurse service of the Toledo District Nurse Association.
At Lourdes, she found her niche in teaching, her husband said. She helped develop curriculum for nurses - registered and practical - to receive bachelor of science degrees, or beyond.
"She had a vision of the field as it was changing. A diploma program for RNs was becoming secondary to bachelor's and master's programs," her husband said. "She was very sociable, very open, very demanding, but kind when she was demanding."
Her scholarship was published in professional journals, and she presented her work at conferences. She enjoyed special projects, including outfitting apartments to allow older adults to stay home, and became adept at grant writing.
She was most proud, her husband said, of securing grants to increase diversity in nursing - from recruiting to helping those in financial need pay for education.
Mrs. Perzynski recuperated quickly after the 1998 transplant and returned to work. She was an interim chair of her department from 2001-03 and in 2006 and was an interim dean.
She was born June 15, 1953, in Tiffin to Mary Evelyn and Paul Raitz, the seventh of what would be eight children. She grew up on the family farm and knew even as a student at New Riegel High School that she wanted to be a nurse, her husband said. She was a 1971 graduate.
She attended Mercy School of Nursing in Toledo and, in 1973, became a registered nurse. When she and her husband met at a Newman Center prayer group at the Unviersity of Toledo, he noticed "her energy and her love of life," her husband said. "We connected on a soul mate level."
For 30 years, the couple sang in the folk choir of Blessed Sacrament Church. She received a bachelor of education degree in public affairs and community services from UT.
Surviving are her husband, Thomas C. Perzynski, whom she married Sept. 7, 1973; son, Adam Perzynski; daughter, Rita Kostielney; sisters Mary Jane Frisch, Nancy Boes, Charlene Ditsler, Joyce Wrasman, and Janet Doughty, and five grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, with a recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m. Social distancing and face-covering guidelines will be observed. Services at noon Saturday will be private in Christ the King Church, where she was a member, but will be live-streamed via cktoledo.org.
The family suggests tributes to Lourdes' Kathy Perzynski Commitment to the Profession Award, which recognizes nursing students who "have overcome barriers and obstacles to be successful in the nursing program...[and] have demonstrated persistence and determination in achieving their goals," according to the university website, or to the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney.
