Kathleen L. Walczak
Kathleen L. Walczak, age 70, of Toledo, passed away June 6, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. Kathleen was born August 29, 1949 in Toledo to Stanley and Louise (Lykowski) Luczak. She was employed as a STNA at Heritage Village. Kathleen was a member St. Adalbert Church, where is a member Altar and Rosary Societies. She loved going on cruises and the beach.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was also preceded in death by her loving husband of years, Raymond Walczak and children, Christine and Kevin.
She is survived by her children, Lisa (Luther) Walczak and Brian Walczak; grandchildren, Andrew, Alyssa, Kaitlynn and Noah; sisters, Margaret (Terry) Stefanski, Elizabeth (Charles) Carpenter and Patricia (Edward) Przyojski and her beloved dog, Bella.
Visitation and Services for Kathy will be private due to the current environment surrounding the coronavirus. Please continue to support Kathy's family during this difficult time by keeping them in your thoughts and prayers. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Kathy's memory.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 13, 2020.