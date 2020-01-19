|
Kathleen (Conley) Liboon
Kathleen (Conley) Liboon, of Jonestown TX, passed away January 2, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born to Wayne and Jeanne Conley in Toledo, OH, on September 24, 1952. In 1983, Kathie married the love of her life, Leonard Liboon.
After graduating from McAuley High School in 1970, Kathie obtained her RN from St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing, and bachelor's degree in Nursing from Mary Manse College. She spent her career in healthcare, serving the profession in significant roles in California and Texas, including Director of Nurse Case Management with OccuHealth Consultants and later, Director of Occupational Health for AECOM.
Kathie had a brilliant smile, matched by an engaging personality and infectious sense of humor. Equally significant, she was compassionate and determined in her desire to help family and friends. Kathie was generous with her handicraft: an accomplished quilter and embroiderer, her needlework graces the homes of friends and family. Kathie and Leonard took great joy square dancing, forging cherished friendships with others who shared their enthusiasm for the dance.
Kathie was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Pamela. She is survived by brothers, Michael (Kathleen) Conley, Lawrence (Joanie) Conley, Daniel (Kathleen) Conley; sisters, Cheryl Conley and Amy Conley; ten nieces and nephews; twelve grand-nieces and -nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent via Venmo to uncommon squares, or in c/o Peter Nadolski, 213 McKittrick Ridge Rd, Georgetown, TX 78633. This group, which Kathie co-founded, promotes lively square dances, drawing from throughout Texas for fun, camaraderie, and goodwill.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 19 to Jan. 20, 2020