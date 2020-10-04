Kathleen Louise (Woerner) Elekonich
Kathleen Louise (Woerner) Elekonich, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at The Gatehouse in Williamsport, PA.
She was born on April 10, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Charles and Aurine (Stewart) Woerner Jr.
She began her bookkeeping career after graduating in 1943 from Notre Dame Academy. She fell in love with Paul in 1944 and they married at St. Agnes Church in 1946 and raised a family of four in Toledo, Ohio until later retiring in Grayling, Michigan in 1976.
She continued using her bookkeeping talents at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was known to many as the "Puzzle Queen", she enjoyed playing Cribbage and made the best creole sauce, had a deep-rooted faith and an over-the-top sense of love.
She was preceded in death by her husband Paul of 58 years; a son, Jerry, and two sisters, Betty Gladieux and Bertha Woerner (Sister Mary Justina SND).
Surviving are two daughters, Janet (Keith) Hoffman, of Montoursville, PA and Joan Suchomma, of Sylvania, OH; a son, Joseph (Patricia) Elekonich, of Saline, MI; sister, Dorothy (Woerner) Austin, of Toledo, OH; and a daughter-in-law, Denise Elekonich, of Grayling, MI. She will be sadly missed by her children, sister, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many other family members.
A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1305 Northway Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.
A graveside funeral service shall begin on October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery mausoleum in Toledo, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Victory Center, 5532 Central Ave B, Toledo, OH 43615.
Online condolences may be posted to www.spitlerfuneralhome.com
, Kathleen L. Elekonich's obituary.
Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.www.spitlerfuneralhome.com