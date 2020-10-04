1/1
Kathleen Louise (Woerner) Elekonich
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathleen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathleen Louise (Woerner) Elekonich

Kathleen Louise (Woerner) Elekonich, 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020, at The Gatehouse in Williamsport, PA.

She was born on April 10, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Charles and Aurine (Stewart) Woerner Jr.

She began her bookkeeping career after graduating in 1943 from Notre Dame Academy. She fell in love with Paul in 1944 and they married at St. Agnes Church in 1946 and raised a family of four in Toledo, Ohio until later retiring in Grayling, Michigan in 1976.

She continued using her bookkeeping talents at St. Mary's Catholic Church and was known to many as the "Puzzle Queen", she enjoyed playing Cribbage and made the best creole sauce, had a deep-rooted faith and an over-the-top sense of love.

She was preceded in death by her husband Paul of 58 years; a son, Jerry, and two sisters, Betty Gladieux and Bertha Woerner (Sister Mary Justina SND).

Surviving are two daughters, Janet (Keith) Hoffman, of Montoursville, PA and Joan Suchomma, of Sylvania, OH; a son, Joseph (Patricia) Elekonich, of Saline, MI; sister, Dorothy (Woerner) Austin, of Toledo, OH; and a daughter-in-law, Denise Elekonich, of Grayling, MI. She will be sadly missed by her children, sister, eight grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren as well as many other family members.

A memorial mass will be held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, 10:00 a.m., at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 1305 Northway Rd., Williamsport, PA 17701.

A graveside funeral service shall begin on October 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Resurrection Cemetery mausoleum in Toledo, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Victory Center, 5532 Central Ave B, Toledo, OH 43615.

Online condolences may be posted to www.spitlerfuneralhome.com, Kathleen L. Elekonich's obituary.

Arrangements are being handled by Spitler Funeral Home, Montoursville.

www.spitlerfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Memorial Mass
10:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Interment
11:00 AM
Resurrection Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE
733 BROAD ST.
Montoursville, PA 17754
(570) 368-8352
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SPITLER FUNERAL HOME, INC - MONTOURSVILLE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved