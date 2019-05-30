Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-1700
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:30 AM
Walter Funeral Home - Toledo
4653 Glendale Avenue
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Matzinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Louise "Kathy" Matzinger


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Louise "Kathy" Matzinger Obituary
Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Matzinger

Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Matzinger, 68, of Perrysburg Ohio Passed away on May 29th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Toledo, Ohio to Norman and Selma Mielke on September 30th, 1950.

Kathy was a long-time employee of Owens-Illinois where she worked for 42 years as a Debt Compliance Analyst. After her retirement she continued to serve as Administrator of the Charities Foundation, up until two months ago. Kathy was a member of Oak Bend Church in Perrysburg and was an avid believer and lover of Jesus. Her most favorite past time was visiting her Grandchildren in Florida who she adored with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.

The family would like to thank all the care providers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Heartland of Sylvania. Your loving care meant the world to all of us during this difficult time.

Kathy is survived by her mother, Selma Mielke; daughter, Samantha Johnson and son-in-law, Justin Johnson; grandchildren, Chase, Skyler and Austin Johnson; brother, Norman Mielke Jr. and sister-in-law, Tami Mielke; sister, Diane Steinman and brother-in-law, Gary Steinman; nieces and nephews, Joe (Miyu) Mielke, Emily (Sam) White; great niece, Senka Mielke, dear friends Heidi, Ron and Garret Denlinger and Mel Barrios; cousins Grace Christopher, Jan Good (Jeff), Dawn Zavala (Moses). She was preceded in death by her father Norman Mielke Sr.

The family will receive friends on Friday May 31st from 2-8pm at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue Toledo. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday June 1st at 10:30am at the funeral home followed immediately by the burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Toledo Humane Society.

walterfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now