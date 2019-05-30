Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Matzinger



Kathleen "Kathy" Louise Matzinger, 68, of Perrysburg Ohio Passed away on May 29th, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Toledo, Ohio to Norman and Selma Mielke on September 30th, 1950.



Kathy was a long-time employee of Owens-Illinois where she worked for 42 years as a Debt Compliance Analyst. After her retirement she continued to serve as Administrator of the Charities Foundation, up until two months ago. Kathy was a member of Oak Bend Church in Perrysburg and was an avid believer and lover of Jesus. Her most favorite past time was visiting her Grandchildren in Florida who she adored with her whole heart. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends.



The family would like to thank all the care providers at Hospice of Northwest Ohio and Heartland of Sylvania. Your loving care meant the world to all of us during this difficult time.



Kathy is survived by her mother, Selma Mielke; daughter, Samantha Johnson and son-in-law, Justin Johnson; grandchildren, Chase, Skyler and Austin Johnson; brother, Norman Mielke Jr. and sister-in-law, Tami Mielke; sister, Diane Steinman and brother-in-law, Gary Steinman; nieces and nephews, Joe (Miyu) Mielke, Emily (Sam) White; great niece, Senka Mielke, dear friends Heidi, Ron and Garret Denlinger and Mel Barrios; cousins Grace Christopher, Jan Good (Jeff), Dawn Zavala (Moses). She was preceded in death by her father Norman Mielke Sr.



The family will receive friends on Friday May 31st from 2-8pm at Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue Toledo. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday June 1st at 10:30am at the funeral home followed immediately by the burial at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park.



Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or Toledo Humane Society.



walterfuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 30, 2019