|
|
Kathleen M. Davis
Kathleen M. Davis, age 94, of Toledo's Point Place Community, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Toledo. She was born September 30, 1925 in Toledo, OH to Ralph and Jessie (Noble) Michener. Kate was employed for more than 30 years as an office manager for Sears, Roebuck & Co. She enjoyed the companionship of her many Shih Tzu dogs over the years. A talented painter of portraits and landscapes, Kate also loved gardening and playing golf.
Kathleen is survived by many nieces and nephews and special friend, Luella. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William "Smokey" Davis; siblings, Charles (Martha) Michener and Annette Michener; and great nieces, Jessica and Carli.
Arrangement were entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.
Memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Please share condolences at
hoeningfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2020