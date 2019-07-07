Kathleen M. (Weidner) Heath



Kathleen M. Heath, 93, of Perrysburg, passed away Friday, July 5, 2019 at the Manor of Perrysburg, surrounded by her family. Kathleen was born December 17, 1925 in Toledo, Ohio. She was the daughter of Harvey and Edna (Brockbrader) Weidner. Kathleen married Phillip M. Heath on October 6, 1945 in Santa Fe, New Mexico and he preceded her in death on January 17, 1995.



Kathleen worked as a secretary for Libby Owens Ford for 12 years and retired in 1975. She was a member of Zoar Lutheran Church, where she was a secretary and chair member. Kathleen was an accomplished accordion player and taught music classes at Trick Brothers in Toledo. Kathleen was a volunteer at St. Luke's Hospital and adored her family; she will be missed by all who knew her.



She is survived by her children, Phyllis (Howard) Zibbel and Charles (Catherine) Heath; grandchildren, Jason Heath, Ryan (Louisa Irick) Heath, Aaron Heath, Chad (Carolina) Zibbel and Heather (Adam) Smietanski; five great-grandchildren and brother, Eugene (Jill) Weidner.



Friends will be received Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Zoar Lutheran Church, 314 E. Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, OH 43551, with Pastor Timothy P. Philabaum, officiating. Burial will follow in Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Kathleen's name to The Wood County Humane Society or Zoar Lutheran Church. Condolences may be made to the family online at:



Published in The Blade on July 7, 2019