|
|
Kathleen Mahaffey
Kathleen Mahaffey, 68, of Palm Harbor, Florida, passed away on May 25, 2019. Kathi enjoyed crafting, painting, reading, gardening, kayaking, listening to music with friends and dancing. Kathi donated her time to the Clearwater area assisting people with special needs. Buss and Kathi, married for over 49 years, enjoyed spending time with their "Brothers and Sisters in Red" and pursuing their passion as Mr. and Mrs. Claus. Kathi's careers included floral designing and being a secretary. She truly cherished time spent with her granddaughters, traveling with her husband and watching sunsets on Honeymoon Island.
Kathi is preceded in death by her Mother, Angela (Celek) Mazur; Father, Irvin Mazur; and Father-in-law, Warren D. Mahaffey. She is survived by her husband, Warren "Buss" Mahaffey; sons Jason Mahaffey (Kristen) and Ryan Mahaffey; granddaughters, Kylee Walker, Megan Mahaffey, and Keaghan Mahaffey; brother, Robert Mazur (Marcia); sisters, Sandra Ingraham and Jacqueline Pohlman; sister-in-laws, Sharon Schwamberger (Boots), Sue Morgenroth, Denise Knight (Jerry Reilly), Wendy Mahaffey; mother-in-law, Alma Mahaffey and brother-in-law, Galen Ingraham. A Funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church on June 15th at 11:00 am. 2801 Curlew Road, Clearwater, FL, 33761.www.mossfeasterdunedin.com
Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019