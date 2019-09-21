|
|
Kathleen Marie Cordrey
Kathleen Marie Cordrey passed away Thursday morning, September 19, 2019. She was born to parents Duane and Donna (Schell) Abel. Kathy was employed at JCPenney for three years. She worked at the Trilby School for more than eight years, where she served as the playground supervisor and was affectionately known as "Supie." While at Trilby, she also helped in the cafeteria and was a crossing guard. She then worked at Impact Products, where she spent 11 years and met many loving and caring friends. After that, Kathy became a happy homemaker.
She is survived by the greatest husband ever, Raymond Cordrey, whom she married December 21, 1966; daughter, Stacey (Steve) Kessler; grandchildren, Brian and Alexa Kessler, Bradley and Cailyn Cordrey, and Dustin Porter; great-grandchildren, Haley, Emmalee and Christian; sisters, Cindy (Terry) Pence and Abbie (Doug) Kiser; brother, Steve Garczynski; half-brother, Ron Abel; and many nieces and nephews. Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Mark Cordrey; stepdad, Daniel Garczynski; and brother, Terry Garczynski
Kathy loved to read and do all kinds of crafting and scrapbooking. Her specialty was shopping. She was a true bargain shopper, and that's the one thing she never got tired of.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Sunday, September 22, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m., where Funeral Services will be held Monday, September 23, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Amboy Township Cemetery.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Kathy's memory are asked to consider C.A.S.T (Caring And Sharing Together), a local food bank, c/o the Metamora State Bank or the Metamora Library.
To my husband Ray, "You made my life so very complete, I could have never asked for more. In my living years you were all I ever needed." "To those of you I have loved, and those who have touched my life, I will see you soon."
Kathy always enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. The world is a better place because of Kathy. She Will Be Missed! Online condolences may be offered at
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, 2019