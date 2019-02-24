Kathleen Marie (Witko) Day



Kate (Witko) Day, born August 25, 1949, to Ed and Ruth (Wisniewski) Witko, passed away on February 21st after a brief battle with health issues. Kate will always be remembered as a story teller and a generous person with helping others. She spent her life taking care of other peoples needs before hers. It began early in life being a school teacher at the former St. Hedwig's grade school. As a cancer survivor in later years, she volunteered at That Special Woman on Toledo, OH, and the Sofia Center in Sylvania, OH. Kate was always learning and proud of her education with the Franciscan Sisters of Sylvania.



One of her passions was the many trips that she took with business and family. Some of her favorite destinations were Sanibel Island, Frankenmuth, Disney World, and most importantly, her yearly trip to Aruba. She never met anyone who she couldn't have a conversation with. Kate also loved cooking, holding many parties over the years with friends and family. She also loved knitting socks, hats and blankies for children.



She will be deeply missed by her husband Rick, married over 48 years; her two children Rick, Jr. and Rachel; her mother Ruth; her brother Mike; and many friends that came to know her wonderful laugh.



Visitation will take place on Friday, March 1st, from 5:00 – 8:00pm at the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo. Family and friends will gather Saturday, March 2nd at St. Hyacinth Church, 719 Evesham Ave., Toledo, beginning at 9:00am with a Mass of Celebration beginning at 10:00am. Memorial donations can be made to the Sofia Center or the Sisters of St. Francis in Sylvania.



www.wisniewskifuneral.net





Published in The Blade from Feb. 24 to Feb. 27, 2019