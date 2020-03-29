|
Kathleen Marie Kline
Kathleen Marie Kline, age 76, of Toledo passed away at home Thursday, March 26, 2020. Kathleen was the 7th of 12 born to John and Martha (Kirkendale) Sheehy on January 2, 1944 in Toledo. She was a 1963 graduate of Waite High School and married Ed Kline in 1964; he preceded her in death September 6, 2015. Kathleen and Ed ran Ed Kline TV for many years. She was a dedicated member of Good Shepherd Catholic Church serving on Altar Rosary and as a Eucharistic minister. She is a current member of Epiphany of Our Lord-St Thomas. Kathleen was a frequent blood donor; supporting the American Red Cross. She loved being with her grandbabies and watching birds.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Jennifer (John) Wilkins, Ed Kline Jr., Amy (Steven) Campbell, Kelly (Matthew) Vanderhorst, Ann (Keith) Laws, and Marie (John) Hornyak; grandchildren, Brian, Cecelia(Andrew), Kaileena, Kyleigh, Nathan, Anthony, Kaylah (Bryce), Cameron (Emily), Colin, Kristen, Sam and Max; great-grandchildren, Bryce, Landon and Grayson; 2 sisters; 4 brothers and many nieces and nephews. Along with her husband; she was preceded in death by her parents; 3 brothers and 2 sisters.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, March 30, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. We request family and friends stay home if they have been sick, are elderly, or have underlying health conditions.
Services will be live streamed at 1:00 p.m. via the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Memorial contributions can be made to
www.freckchapel.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020