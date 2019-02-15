Kathleen Mary "Kate" Kelly



Kathleen Mary "Kate" Kelly, beloved wife, mother, and friend, met the tender embrace of Jesus and Mary late Tuesday night, February 12, 2019, held gently and commended to heaven by her husband and children. Born in Toledo November 27, 1963, Katie was the 13th of 14 children born to Richard and Elaine Schoen. She was formed in faith and generosity amidst this large family that knew busyness and much love. After graduating from St. Ursula Academy, Kate attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN, received a bachelor of science degree in Nursing, and then brought her skills and sensitive heart to serve the babies and families in the Neonatal ICU at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. Kate transitioned her caregiving to pediatric office settings, and ultimately "retired" to devote her love and care to her eight cherished children. Supported by her husband, Kevin, they shared the journey of family life with homes in Chicago, New Jersey, and Detroit-area before settling in Sylvania, OH for the past nineteen years. As Kate's youngest child reached the age of full-time school, Kate sought more active volunteer commitments, serving church and school communities, but with a special heart for single and unsure mothers. She knew that encouragement, love, and a helping-hand could rescue young women and couples from their fears, and help them embrace God's great gift of life found in an unborn or newborn child. Kate loved. She loved her family, her friends, and many strangers that became her friends. She hugged and kissed and laughed and cried her way through life. She made mistakes; she got better. Heartbroken but sure of the love Kate now experiences with the Lord, her loved ones are many. She goes ahead of her husband and buddy, Kevin; her eight treasured children, Jack (Grace), Tom (Emily), Joe, Dillon, Elaine, Robert, Audrey and Anna; her loving siblings, Greg (Sheila), Bill (Carol), Mary Beth, Cory (Jim), Bob (Sue), Fritz, Tom (Lori), Janet, Ellen (Les), Dan (Susan), Jeff, Anne (John), and Julie; her fantastically-well father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Agnes Kelly; siblings-in-law Mary (Joe), Mike (Mary), Patrick (Theresa), Brian (Kelly) and Dan (Jill). Many, many, many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and cousins. Too many to count. Really. She was preceded in death by her loving parents and three children lost in miscarriage. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, February 16 and 1:30-8 p.m., Sunday, February 17 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), Toledo. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560.



The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions in Kate's name be made to Heartbeat of Toledo. Special thanks to Blessed Solanus Casey and the worldwide blanket of prayer. Blessed be God in all His Designs.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019