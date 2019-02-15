The Blade Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 841-2422
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
5155 West Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
5373 Main St
Sylvania, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Kelly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Mary "Kate" Kelly


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Kathleen Mary "Kate" Kelly Obituary
Kathleen Mary "Kate" Kelly

Kathleen Mary "Kate" Kelly, beloved wife, mother, and friend, met the tender embrace of Jesus and Mary late Tuesday night, February 12, 2019, held gently and commended to heaven by her husband and children. Born in Toledo November 27, 1963, Katie was the 13th of 14 children born to Richard and Elaine Schoen. She was formed in faith and generosity amidst this large family that knew busyness and much love. After graduating from St. Ursula Academy, Kate attended St. Mary's College in Notre Dame, IN, received a bachelor of science degree in Nursing, and then brought her skills and sensitive heart to serve the babies and families in the Neonatal ICU at Loyola University Medical Center in Chicago. Kate transitioned her caregiving to pediatric office settings, and ultimately "retired" to devote her love and care to her eight cherished children. Supported by her husband, Kevin, they shared the journey of family life with homes in Chicago, New Jersey, and Detroit-area before settling in Sylvania, OH for the past nineteen years. As Kate's youngest child reached the age of full-time school, Kate sought more active volunteer commitments, serving church and school communities, but with a special heart for single and unsure mothers. She knew that encouragement, love, and a helping-hand could rescue young women and couples from their fears, and help them embrace God's great gift of life found in an unborn or newborn child. Kate loved. She loved her family, her friends, and many strangers that became her friends. She hugged and kissed and laughed and cried her way through life. She made mistakes; she got better. Heartbroken but sure of the love Kate now experiences with the Lord, her loved ones are many. She goes ahead of her husband and buddy, Kevin; her eight treasured children, Jack (Grace), Tom (Emily), Joe, Dillon, Elaine, Robert, Audrey and Anna; her loving siblings, Greg (Sheila), Bill (Carol), Mary Beth, Cory (Jim), Bob (Sue), Fritz, Tom (Lori), Janet, Ellen (Les), Dan (Susan), Jeff, Anne (John), and Julie; her fantastically-well father-in-law and mother-in-law, Thomas and Agnes Kelly; siblings-in-law Mary (Joe), Mike (Mary), Patrick (Theresa), Brian (Kelly) and Dan (Jill). Many, many, many nieces, nephews, godchildren, and cousins. Too many to count. Really. She was preceded in death by her loving parents and three children lost in miscarriage. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m., Saturday, February 16 and 1:30-8 p.m., Sunday, February 17 in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.), Toledo. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial contributions in Kate's name be made to Heartbeat of Toledo. Special thanks to Blessed Solanus Casey and the worldwide blanket of prayer. Blessed be God in all His Designs.

walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walker Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now