(News story) Sister Kathleen Padden, 91, who was a leader in education, as principal and president of St. Ursula Academy and in her religious community, the Ursuline Sisters of Toledo, died Tuesday at Ursuline Center.
She was in declining health, said Michelle Scazzero, communications director for the Ursuline Sisters.
Sister Kathleen was from 2001 to 2018 the archivist of the Ursuline Sisters in Toledo. The sisters arrived from Cleveland in 1854 as educators, established St. Ursula Academy, and oversaw the former Mary Manse College.
She shared details of that legacy during the community's 2004 sesquicentennial, prepared biographies of sisters when they died, and she spoke knowledgably of vibrant figures from the community's early years, such as Mary Fields - best known as Stagecoach Mary - an African-American woman who worked for the sisters in the late 19th Century in Toledo and Montana.
"She was the quintessential Catholic educator," said Tom Pletz, a third-grade student of Sister Kathleen's who became a lawyer and represented the Diocese of Toledo. "She had great courage. She had that twinkle in her eye and was joyous about everything. She was uplifting in everything. She was outer directed, interested in helping and leading."
Sister Kathleen, who had been known as Sister Mary Gabriel, taught elementary students at Rosary Cathedral and St. Angela Hall; St. Gerard School in Lima, Ohio, and St. Rose School in Perrysburg.
At St. Ursula Academy, she taught several subjects, from religion and history to health and American government. She became an assistant principal in 1966 and was principal from 1970-74.
Jane Charette, who as a lay person became principal and then president of St. Ursula Academy, was an Ursuline sister in the early 1970s and taught at the school.
"She was a true mentor. She gave me responsibility, called me to expectations, but gave me latitude in teaching and innovating in the classroom," Mrs. Charette said. "She built confidence in young teachers, so it was a good experience."
Sister Kathleen returned as St. Ursula's principal from 1979-82 and was president of the school from 1990-2001, as computers were introduced and a field house was added.
"She was collaborative," Mrs. Charette said. "She was funny, but you always knew who was in charge. She stayed calm. She saw the funny side of life. It was, 'We'll get through this.'"
Mary Werner, St. Ursula Academy's president the last eight years, attended the school when Sister Kathleen was principal.
"She was a true leader. When we would talk, she would always share the power of the all-girl Catholic education. She was a huge part of our legacy," Ms. Werner said. "It's about providing a girl the opportunity to be a leader in every aspect of their education. That empowers a young woman to be a leader at a formative stage."
Sister Kathleen also was a former assistant to the principal at Central Catholic High School and was a high school consultant to the diocese. She taught conversational English in 1989 at St. Ursula High School in Hachinohe, Japan.
She served two terms as general superior of the Ursuline community and served on its general council.
She was born Sept. 7, 1929, to Katherine and John Padden in Wheeling, W.Va., as the youngest of four children, and remained close to her nieces and nephews.
She attended DeSales Heights Academy in Parkersburg, W.Va., and graduated from Mount Marie Academy in Canton, Ohio, before attending Kent State University. She worked at the former Camp Ladyglen in Grand Rapids, Ohio, which Ursuline sisters operated, and in 1950 entered the Ursuline Convent of the Sacred Heart.
She received bachelor's and master's degrees from Mary Manse College and took graduate courses at the University of Toledo. In changes that followed Vatican II, Sister Kathleen moved from the convent to an apartment.
"She was overjoyed when they decided you didn't need to wear the religious habit any more," her nephew Patrick Davis said. "She very much didn't want to be regarded as separated. She wanted to be regarded as accessible, not on a different level from members of the community.
There are no immediate survivors.
A walk-through visitation, with masks and social distancing required, is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. Friday at Coyle Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held later.
Tributes are suggested to the Ursuline Convent or St. Ursula Academy.
