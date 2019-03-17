Home

POWERED BY

Services
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
(419) 244-4611
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
2907 Lagrange St
Toledo, OH 43608
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Perez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Perez


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Perez Obituary
Kathleen Perez

Kathleen M Perez, age 67 of Toledo, went home to see her beloved husband, Hector on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born August 23, 1951 to William and Katie (Wagner)O'Connor in Toledo, Ohio and raised by her mother and stepfather Elmer Williams. Kathleen is best described as being big-hearted, caring, nurturing and authentic. Her love of people was demonstrated by babysitting kids, working as a home healthcare provider, spending time with her children and grandchildren and by her long-term friendships. She enjoyed playing cards (Rummy), listening to music (Brian McKnight, Michael Jackson, The Beach Boys and even Johnny Mathis at Christmastime), and watching movies (Overboard) to name just a few. Always a talker, some would argue that she was the original "Chatty Kathy," often starting conversations with complete strangers. Those who were lucky enough to taste her cooking will certainly miss it, especially her homemade applesauce.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Hector and her parents. She is survived by her children, Emily Perez, Andrew Perez, Stefanie Morgan, and Michael Perez; and grandchildren Jenna, Kalista, Madelyn, Caleb, Landen, Abigail and Nico. Also surviving are her beloved siblings Pat, William, Maureen and Dennis, who were as close and loving as siblings can be, along with many lifetime friends.

Friends may call at the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange Street, Toledo (419) 244-4611 on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will begin at noon with interment following in Wood County Memory Gardens, 15426 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now