Kathleen Perez



Kathleen M Perez, age 67 of Toledo, went home to see her beloved husband, Hector on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born August 23, 1951 to William and Katie (Wagner)O'Connor in Toledo, Ohio and raised by her mother and stepfather Elmer Williams. Kathleen is best described as being big-hearted, caring, nurturing and authentic. Her love of people was demonstrated by babysitting kids, working as a home healthcare provider, spending time with her children and grandchildren and by her long-term friendships. She enjoyed playing cards (Rummy), listening to music (Brian McKnight, Michael Jackson, The Beach Boys and even Johnny Mathis at Christmastime), and watching movies (Overboard) to name just a few. Always a talker, some would argue that she was the original "Chatty Kathy," often starting conversations with complete strangers. Those who were lucky enough to taste her cooking will certainly miss it, especially her homemade applesauce.



Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Hector and her parents. She is survived by her children, Emily Perez, Andrew Perez, Stefanie Morgan, and Michael Perez; and grandchildren Jenna, Kalista, Madelyn, Caleb, Landen, Abigail and Nico. Also surviving are her beloved siblings Pat, William, Maureen and Dennis, who were as close and loving as siblings can be, along with many lifetime friends.



Friends may call at the Urbanski Funeral Home, A Life Celebration Home, 2907 Lagrange Street, Toledo (419) 244-4611 on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until noon. Funeral services will begin at noon with interment following in Wood County Memory Gardens, 15426 Liberty Hi Road, Bowling Green, Ohio.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2019