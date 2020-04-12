|
Kathleen "Kathy" Ruth (Metzger) Grether
Kathleen "Kathy" Ruth (Metzger) Grether, age 70, of Sylvania, Ohio passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
Kathy was born to the late Arthur and Agnes Metzger, Sept. 26, 1949 in Toledo, Ohio. She graduated from Notre Dame Academy in 1967. She attended the University of Toledo before joining Owens Corning, where she worked for 40 years. Her service to Owens Corning was highlighted by her tenure in Relocation, Marketing and Communications, and Sustainability.
In 1970, Kathy married the late Jack Jones and they lived together in Toledo raising three daughters. She was a passionate and active supporter of the Toledo Ballet. Kathy assisted with the annual Nutcracker production for decades and served as a board member for many years.
Kathy was an active parishioner at Christ the King Catholic Church in Toledo. Her devotion to her faith was deep, bringing her inspiration and comfort through her life. She was very social, outgoing, known for jubilant family vacations, and entertaining family and friends at her home.
Kathy's final years were not spent alone instead, love and companionship found her. In 2016 Kathy married Timothy Grether, whom became her husband and best friend. Together, they enjoyed exhilarating days traveling, sharing hobbies, enjoying movies, cuisine, and especially having fun with family.
Kathy is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters, Corey Jones of Independence, KY, Melissa (Jim) Tinker of Ft. Thomas, KY, and Erin Jones of Sylvania; siblings, Judy (Gale) East of Toledo, OH and Mike (Kitty) Metzger of Smyrna, GA; 7 grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Kathy is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Agnes Metzger; husband, Jack Jones, Jr.; and 2 granddaughters.
In lieu of flowers, per family's request, donation can be made out to The Toledo Ballet Marie Vogt Endowment Fund or The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Due to the present circumstances, services for Kathy are private at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements were entrusted to Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania Chapel (419 392 9500). To leave a special message or share condolences with Kathy's family, please visit our website.
Published in The Blade on Apr. 12, 2020