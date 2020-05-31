Kathleen "Kay" Ruth Locke
Kathleen "Kay" Ruth Locke, 81, of Gambier, passed away on Tuesday afternoon, May 26, 2020, at the Ohio Eastern Star Home in Mount Vernon. She was born on February 11, 1939, in Xenia to the late James and Mary (Fiedler) Crawford.
Kay earned a Bachelor's degree from the University of Toledo while working as the Secretary to the Mathematics Department. She also worked for the Toledo Metroparks before leaving to support her husband, Ben, in graduate school at the University of Wisconsin, where Kay rapidly ascended to the position of Administrative Assistant to the Department of French and Italian. In 1984 she moved to Gambier, Ohio, where she retired from Kenyon College after many years of service. She played the flute for the Knox County Symphony and sang with the Kenyon Community Choir. Kay volunteered for many years at the Gorman Nature Center in Richland County, as she never lost her love of nature and enjoyed teaching children about it.
Kay is survived by her husband, Benjamin Locke; sons, Michael, David, Jeffrey and Daniel Myers; Amber Krabach and James Myers; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Constance Bergquist, Sallie Spears and Margaret Sarracino; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will have a private graveside service on May 3rd honoring the life of Kay in the Kokosing Nature Preserve. A full memorial service will be announced at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Kenyon College Music Department, 105 College Drive, Gambier, OH 43022 or the Knox County Symphony, P.O. Box 454, Mount Vernon, OH 43050, in Kay's memory.
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.