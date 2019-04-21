Home

Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
434 Western Ave.
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
434 Western Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Kathleen T. Gallagher


1950 - 2019
Kathleen T. Gallagher Obituary
Kathleen T. Gallagher

Kathleen T. Gallagher, age 68, passed away peacefully on April 9, 2019 at home. She was born September 23, 1950 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Thomas and Hazel (Bayliss) Gallagher. Katty, an affectionate family nickname, was a 1968 graduate of Toledo Central Catholic. She received her Bachelor's of Education from the University of Toledo.

She was blessed with many talents, interests and skills but will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and her very distinctive laugh. Most importantly, was Ms. Gallagher's love for children. She taught 30 years as a teacher and principal at Sts. Peter and Paul, Toledo Queen of Apostles, Toledo and St. Richard's in Swanton. Kathy also spent many summers as a teacher with the Safe-T-City Program sponsored by our Police Department.

She is survived by her sister Debby; her brother Tom Gallagher; her nieces Tammy (Rob) Klipstein, Kristy Moore (Jorge Walker); uncle Robert Bayliss and many more nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by sisters Cheryl Moore and infant, Mary Lou Gallagher.

Family, friends and others whose lives Kathy touched are invited to Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Western Ave., Toledo on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 10 – 11 a.m. where a Funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be held at a later date.

Our family would like to express special thanks to Mary Hinson and her family for their generosity and many acts of kindness towards Kathy.

For anyone considering a tribute to our sister, we kindly ask that you consider Queen of Peace School, Toledo or St. Richard's School in Swanton.

Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
