|
|
Kathleen Taylor
Kathleen Taylor, age 97, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1921 to the late Rose (Weatherspoon) and Henry McClelland in Toledo, Ohio.
Kathleen was the oldest of five siblings. As a 1930 graduate of Libbey High School, she pursued a joyful career there as Student Hall Monitor for many years until retirement. Kathleen had a passion for Scrabble, was an avid reader and enthusiastic Bingo player.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; siblings, Lois, Elizabeth, Charles and Henry. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward Taylor and Audrey Taylor-Hopkins; grandchildren, Edward, Michelle, Lakeitha, Melanie, Phillip and Terrance; great-grandson, Clifton.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). A service in her memory will begin at 12:00 p.m.
To leave condolences for Kathleen's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019