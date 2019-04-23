Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen Taylor


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Kathleen Taylor Obituary
Kathleen Taylor

Kathleen Taylor, age 97, passed away on April 18, 2019. She was born on May 29, 1921 to the late Rose (Weatherspoon) and Henry McClelland in Toledo, Ohio.

Kathleen was the oldest of five siblings. As a 1930 graduate of Libbey High School, she pursued a joyful career there as Student Hall Monitor for many years until retirement. Kathleen had a passion for Scrabble, was an avid reader and enthusiastic Bingo player.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; siblings, Lois, Elizabeth, Charles and Henry. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Edward Taylor and Audrey Taylor-Hopkins; grandchildren, Edward, Michelle, Lakeitha, Melanie, Phillip and Terrance; great-grandson, Clifton.

The family will receive guests on Thursday, April 25, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Newcomer-SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). A service in her memory will begin at 12:00 p.m.

To leave condolences for Kathleen's Family, please visit: www.NewcomerToledo.com.

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now