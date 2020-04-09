|
Kathleen V. Cannon
03/03/1935 - 04/07/2020
Kathleen V. Cannon, age 85, of Maumee, Ohio passed on April 7, 2020 at the Swanton Valley Healthcare Facility surrounded by her loving family. Kathleen was born on March 3, 1935 in Wood County to Thomas and Myrtle (Wheeler) Purtee. She went on to marry the love of her life John J. Cannon on June 24, 1950. Kathleen worked at Tony Packo's for a period of time, then became a housewife and mother. Kathleen enjoyed being with her children and grandchildren. Her kids were everything to her. Kathleen enjoyed taking trips, garage sales, country music and volunteering for the Special Olympics in Columbus, Ohio. Kathleen enjoyed her walks at the Meijer's store in Maumee and her doughnut and coffee afterwards.
Kathleen is survived by her children, Joyce (Donnie) Kincaid, Shirley (Charlie) Jaquillard, Carol Cannon Masiker, John Cannon, Diana (Tommie Fears) Cannon, Sue (Jim) Begell, James Cannon and Ruth Adams; 18 grandchildren; 19 1/2 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and sister, Emma Bonner. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Cannon, daughter, Kathy Logan, son-in-law, James Logan, daughter-in-law Tawny Cannon, granddaughter, Natalie Masiker, great grandson, Randy Dick and sisters, Esther, Deloris, Betty, Lois, Bonnie and Joyce.
Due to the recent health pandemic funeral and interment services will be private but can be viewed at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020 at facebook.com/walkerfamilyfuneralhomes. Future services will be announced at a later date. The Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements and online condolences may be given at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 9, 2020