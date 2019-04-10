Home

Kathleen "K.J." Wilcox-Jay

Kathleen "K.J." Wilcox-Jay, 71, passed away April 6, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Jay; sons, Richard and Christopher Jay; father, Francis J.P. Wilcox; mother, Catherine (Paul) Beyer; brothers, Francis and Terrence Wilcox. Kathleen is survived by her daughter, Wendi (Guy) Payne; grandsons, Darin Jay-Burnes and Job (Megan) Jay; granddaughters, Erin Jay, Trinity Jay, Marissa Payne, Sienna Payne; great grandchildren, Jaymee Stevenson, Parker Barnes, Ashyr Jay, Luke Jay; sisters, Cynthia (John) Ventura, Debra (Tom) Gehr, Julie (John) Jordan and many nieces and nephews.

Special thanks to Heartland of Waterville, Arbors of Oregon, Toledo Hospital and Ebeid Hospice for the exceptional care give to K.J. while she was in their care.

Friends are invited to visit from 3:00pm to 8:00pm Wednesday April 10, 2019 at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue. Funeral services will be held 11:00am Thursday at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett Street, Maumee, Ohio 43537 with Rev. Joanie Schilling officiating. Private interment in Toledo Memorial Park. Condolences for K.J.'s family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
Published in The Blade on Apr. 10, 2019
