Kathryn Ann Boyer
Kathryn A. Boyer passed away on January 31, 2020, at the age of 94. She was born May 6, 1925, in Richmond, IN, to Harry and Ethel (Barr) Sprink. She graduated from Whitehouse High School where she met and later married Dick Boyer.
Kathryn was an Executive Secretary, Realtor, and a passionate Independent Shaklee distributor. Kathryn and Dick were members of Hope United Methodist Church for many years. More recently she had been an active member of The Church on Strayer where she enjoyed worshipping, the music, and participating in women's Bible studies.
Kathryn and Dick loved ballroom dancing and won many awards. They enjoyed 30 years with their family at their cottage on Lake George in Indiana. She was also an avid NBA basketball fan.
Kathryn was devoted to her family and is survived by her sons, Jon (Pam) Boyer, Donald Boyer, and Harry Boyer; daughter, Jana Boyer; grandchildren, Heather Boyer, Matthew Boyer, and Douglas (Jessica) Boyer, and great grandchildren, Cassidy Soto, Jackson, Jacob, Senna and Ella Boyer. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick, and sister, Joan Fisher.
A Graveside Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank The Manor in Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio or The Manor in Perrysburg. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020