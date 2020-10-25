1/1
Kathryn Ann "Kathy" Snyder
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn "Kathy" Ann Snyder

Kathryn Ann Snyder, 78, of Sylvania, OH, passed away October 19, 2020 at her home. She was born September 9, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Blaine and Mary (Martin) Thacker.

Widowed at an early age Kathy began working as the church secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Toledo until 2003. From this time on Kathy dedicated her life to the care of others. Parishioners, friends, pets, and family became her priority and passion. She was the consummate wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved shopping, going to church at Saint Joseph Parish, gardening, baking, camping, playing with her dog, and most of all spending time with her family. Almost everyone who ever met her recognized her as a "very sweet kind lady". Even at the end, Kathy was concerned for everyone but herself worried her family would no longer be able to find what they were looking for. You can rest in peace knowing you have given us everything we need and more. Forever and always, we will love and miss you.

Survivors include sons, Chris (Beth) Snyder, Tim (Emily) Snyder, and Steve Snyder; granddaughters, Erin & Sarah; siblings, Mike (Cheryl) Thacker, Cindy (Jim) Jackson, and Joe (Pam) Thacker; brother-in-law, Jack (Connie) Snyder and her dog, Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Snyder; and in-laws, Elmer & Delores Snyder.

A Memorial Mass is being planned for December 5th at Saint Joseph Parish. Memorial contributions can be given to Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio at komennwohio.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Homes, Waterville, OH. To leave an online condolence please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Memorial Mass
Saint Joseph Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 23, 2020
Steve: You and your family have my deepest condolences. Please take some comfort in knowing you have another Guardian Angel looking you over you .
Ahjaynay West
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved