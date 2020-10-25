Kathryn "Kathy" Ann Snyder
Kathryn Ann Snyder, 78, of Sylvania, OH, passed away October 19, 2020 at her home. She was born September 9, 1942 in Toledo, OH to Blaine and Mary (Martin) Thacker.
Widowed at an early age Kathy began working as the church secretary at St. Mary's Catholic Parish in Toledo until 2003. From this time on Kathy dedicated her life to the care of others. Parishioners, friends, pets, and family became her priority and passion. She was the consummate wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend. She loved shopping, going to church at Saint Joseph Parish, gardening, baking, camping, playing with her dog, and most of all spending time with her family. Almost everyone who ever met her recognized her as a "very sweet kind lady". Even at the end, Kathy was concerned for everyone but herself worried her family would no longer be able to find what they were looking for. You can rest in peace knowing you have given us everything we need and more. Forever and always, we will love and miss you.
Survivors include sons, Chris (Beth) Snyder, Tim (Emily) Snyder, and Steve Snyder; granddaughters, Erin & Sarah; siblings, Mike (Cheryl) Thacker, Cindy (Jim) Jackson, and Joe (Pam) Thacker; brother-in-law, Jack (Connie) Snyder and her dog, Jack. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron Snyder; and in-laws, Elmer & Delores Snyder.
A Memorial Mass is being planned for December 5th at Saint Joseph Parish. Memorial contributions can be given to Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio at komennwohio.org
