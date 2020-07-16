Kathryn B. Sutton Rathbun
Kathryn B. Sutton Rathbun, 91, a longtime resident of Toledo, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Dayton, where she had lived since 2011. Kathy and her late husband, Francis "Sut" Sutton, raised six kids in Toledo's Old North End, Susan Sutton Mizer, of Benson, AZ, Noreen Willhelm (Vince McKelvey), of Dayton, Luellen Wilkowski (Craig), of Toledo, Jodie Carpine (Gary), of Cheney, WA, Martin Sutton (Michelle Brenneman), of Hilliard and Jeannette Kunisch (Dennis), of Toledo. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Tincombe (Valerie) and Arthur Tincombe (Jan).
Kathy was born Katherine Tincombe, in Denver, CO, and adopted by Grace and William Berger. She was preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents; two sisters, Vera Arden and Betty Rich; and brother, Courtney "Corky" Tincombe. She called Colorado "God's Country," but Kathy's heart was always in Toledo and serving others. All of her children's friends knew they were welcome at her dinner table; some became part of the extended family. She was a stalwart of the Riverside School PTA and Mothers' Club; she served many Friday nights as a chaperone for Teen Town at Riverside Park (now Jamie Farr Park); and in her later years, spent hundreds of hours leading North Toledo Area Corporation, providing meals and support for others at the Riverside/Farr Park Shelter House.
We will gather to celebrate her life when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com