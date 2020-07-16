1/
Kathryn B. Sutton Rathbun
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn B. Sutton Rathbun

Kathryn B. Sutton Rathbun, 91, a longtime resident of Toledo, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, in Dayton, where she had lived since 2011. Kathy and her late husband, Francis "Sut" Sutton, raised six kids in Toledo's Old North End, Susan Sutton Mizer, of Benson, AZ, Noreen Willhelm (Vince McKelvey), of Dayton, Luellen Wilkowski (Craig), of Toledo, Jodie Carpine (Gary), of Cheney, WA, Martin Sutton (Michelle Brenneman), of Hilliard and Jeannette Kunisch (Dennis), of Toledo. She is also survived by 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two brothers, James Tincombe (Valerie) and Arthur Tincombe (Jan).

Kathy was born Katherine Tincombe, in Denver, CO, and adopted by Grace and William Berger. She was preceded in death by her birth and adoptive parents; two sisters, Vera Arden and Betty Rich; and brother, Courtney "Corky" Tincombe. She called Colorado "God's Country," but Kathy's heart was always in Toledo and serving others. All of her children's friends knew they were welcome at her dinner table; some became part of the extended family. She was a stalwart of the Riverside School PTA and Mothers' Club; she served many Friday nights as a chaperone for Teen Town at Riverside Park (now Jamie Farr Park); and in her later years, spent hundreds of hours leading North Toledo Area Corporation, providing meals and support for others at the Riverside/Farr Park Shelter House.

We will gather to celebrate her life when the COVID-19 pandemic is under control. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria, OH. www.rlcfc.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 16 to Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved