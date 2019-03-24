Resources More Obituaries for Kathryn Simoni Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kathryn Bowman Simoni

Kathryn Bowman Simoni

1946 - 2019



Kathryn Roberta Bowman Simoni passed away after a rapid decline from cancer on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Detroit Ave. As a friend and colleague wrote upon learning of her passing, "So many memories: she was a first-class intellectual and creative writer; her humor was wonderfully clever and caustic; she was loyal and dedicated. Her students and her colleagues and friends were all so fortunate to have known her."



Kathy was born to Robert Graham and Clara C. (Benner) Bowman on Dec. 12, 1946 in Toledo, OH. She was an excellent student at Central Catholic High School in Toledo and at Bowling Green State University of OH where she prepared for her chosen career as a teacher of English.



Employed by Toledo Public Schools, she enjoyed teaching, first at Macomber High School for many years. When Macomber closed in 1991, she moved to Rogers High School from which she later retired. In addition to her teaching duties, Kathy trained for, then worked as a study-skills consultant and advisor. After retiring from the field of education, she studied to become a paralegal, working with a lawyer for a few years. She also worked for a time at the Toledo Teachers Credit Union where seeing colleagues was a perk. Clearly, she continued to find work rewarding.



Volunteering and travel filled retirement years. Kathy visited the U.S. from OH to AZ to AK, including Canada's Yukon and a cruise down the Inside Passage; from NY to VA to WA… and many places in between. She also toured Britain and enjoyed a river cruise in Europe. Her wide reading enhanced all those visits to her delight. In recent years, she found purpose in volunteering at the Cherry St. Mission and in the Reading for Literacy program (part of Toledo Public Library's outreach) at Walbridge Elementary School. The children she read with at the school were such a blessing in her life, bringing her much joy and gratification.



Those who know Kathy also know of her love for her cats. She volunteered at Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter where she met cats she simply couldn't help but adopt. They gave her amusement and company for many years.



Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her son Robert Christopher "Chris" Simoni; and nephew Keith McIntyre. Kathy is survived by her sister, Charlotte (James) Ingles; brothers, John (Sandra) McIntyre and Frederick McIntyre; by nephews, Ray (Monica) Ingles, Dan Ingles, and Mike (Rhonda) McIntyre; several great-nephews and nieces, and many good friends.



Per Kathy's wishes, there will be no funeral service or visitation. A Celebration of Life in Kathy's memory will be announced some time in the future. Memorial donations can be made to Cherry St. Mission, 105 17th St, Toledo, OH 43604 or Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Dr., Toledo, OH 43615.



