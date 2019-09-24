|
|
Kathryn "Kathy" Gracia Baltz
Kathryn (Kathy) Gracia Baltz, 59, of North Baltimore, passed with peace and grace on September 19, 2019, with her family at her side. She was born on July 31, 1960, in Yokosuka, Japan and married the love of her life, Skip Baltz, on August 4, 1990. They adoringly celebrated their 29th anniversary last month.
She is survived by her siblings, Dan (Terese) Wells of Prince Frederick, MD, Ruth (Michael) Geer of Brandon, FL, George (Rachel) Grad of Boulder, CO, Lara (Michael) Audibert of San Rafael, CA, Matthew (Shawn) Bowers of West Unity, OH and Tim Bowers of Detroit, MI.
She is also survived by her step-sons, Tim Smith of Findlay and Shad (Jessica Randall) Baltz of Elida, OH; her beloved grandchildren, Khilee Baltz, Bryce, Brandon and Brody Smith, and Matthew and Melissa Baltz; and her step-father, Dwight (Sandy) Bowers of Bryan, OH. She will also be deeply missed by her Corgi furbaby, Dylan Thomas Baltz. Kathy was predeceased by her mother, Judith K. (Wells) Bowers; her father, William J. Wells; and her step-mother, Judith A. (DelPero) Wells.
Kathy graduated from Findlay High School in 1978 and B.G.S.U. in 1992. She worked for B.G.S.U. for the past 29 years. As a long-standing Eastern Stars member, Kathy served three times as Worthy Matron for Morris Chapter 265, North Baltimore, and as Worthy Grand Chaplain for the state of Ohio in 2014.
From a young age, Kathy developed an incredible talent for music. She played in a bluegrass band in the 1990s, played the piano and organ for several area churches, and sang with Eastern Stars Melody Makers. But her passion and true talent for playing the hammer dulcimer, combined with her amazing narrative description and history of the instrument and the music she played, always delighted her audiences with a unique and memorable experience.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shephard United Methodist Church, North Baltimore, at 2:00pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019. After the service, friends and family are invited to a gathering to further celebrate Kathy's extraordinary life at the North Baltimore American Legion, Post 539. The family asks that donations be made in Kathy's name to Ohio Eastern Star Home, The Maurer Family Cancer Care Center, or Wood County Humane Society in lieu of flowers. Arrangements have been entrusted to Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore. Online condolences may be left for the family at
www.coldrencrates.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019