Kathryn Jean Fellabaum Werkman
After living a wonderful life, Kathryn (Kay), passed on March 30, 2020, at the age of 93. She was born on February 1, 1927, to Agnes and Cloyd Fellabaum, both deceased. Kay graduated from Ottawa Hills High School and attended Ohio Wesleyan University for two years where she joined Kappa Kappa Gamma Sorority. Kay loved to be involved. She was a Girl Scout leader for many years, a volunteer at The Florence Crittenden Home, and an Elder for her church. Kay belonged to a book club, New Century Club, and several bridge clubs with her many friends.
Kay married John Thomas Edwards and together they had five children. They divorced in 1959. After living on Bittersweet Drive in Toledo, Kay and her children moved to Perrysburg and loved the town right away. It was small and so friendly. Kay married Stephen Samuel Werkman in 1963. Steve's first wife had died, leaving three children. Three weeks after their wedding, Kay and Steve adopted each other's children. All eight blended together beautifully.
When they weren't involved with their children and their activities, Kay and Steve loved to travel. They toured most of the European countries as well as the Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. One of Kay's most favorite trips was traveling down the Colorado River on a large rubber raft with fifteen or so other adventurers for eleven days. In the evening they would roll out their sleeping bags and fall to sleep under the stars. Kay and Steve shared a wonderful hobby making miniature furniture to scale out of mahogany and cherry woods. They spent hours together carving, sanding, and polishing chairs, tables, and other furniture in their basement workshop. They went to miniatures shows to share and to get new ideas. Steve built a detailed scale replica of the George Wythe House in Williamsburg, Va. Both of them made all the furniture for the house. Kay made petti point rugs and bedspreads. The miniature house is on display in the Manner House at Wildwood Metro Park.
Brothers, Robert Merle, Warren Roger, and John Richard, preceded Kay in death. Kay is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Glenn Smith), Stephanie (Douglas DeVore, deceased), Christopher (Karen Wolf), Marcia (Timothy Hicks), Steven (Christie), Kirk (Julia), Jeffery, and Amy (Thomas Konz).
Kay had a wonderful life she shared with friends and fantastic children, who were like her best friends. A memorial service will be held at the church at a future date. In memory of Kay, please consider a donation to The First Presbyterian Church of Perrysburg.
(Made this up during the Corona virus! You can't read books all the time!! ~ Kay)
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020