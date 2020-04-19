Kathryn L. Curdes
1932 - 2020
Kathryn L. Curdes Kathryn L. Curdes, 88, passed away in Fort. Myer's Florida on Sunday April 12, 2020. She was born on March 12, 1932 in Findlay, Ohio. She lived her adult life in Toledo, Ohio, Crooked Lake, Indiana, and Fort Myer's, Florida. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Toledo, Calvary Lutheran Church in Indiana, and Fort Myer's Peace Lutheran Church. For 10 years she volunteered at Healthpark Hospital gift shop. While at Peace Lutheran Church she gave communion to the homebound and acted as church receptionist. Kathryn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, E. George Curdes Jr. She is survived by her children, daughter, Carol (Mark) Barton of Fort Myers; son, Thomas (Rosemarie) Curdes of Toledo; grandchildren, Eric (Jessica) Barron, Christopher (Jennifer) Barron and Dawn Green, Jonathon Curdes, Elizabeth Kay Curdes, and 7 great-grandchildren. Mausoleum services will be private at Toledo Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial services will be held in Fort Myers and Toledo at a later date. Those wishing to make contributions in her memory may consider the Peace Lutheran Legacy Foundation or the donor's favorite charity. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ansberg-West Funeral Directors, 419-472-7633. To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com www.ansberg-west.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020.
