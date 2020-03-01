Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM
St. Lucas Lutheran Church
745 Walbridge Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map

Kathryn Ruth "Kathy" (Whittier) Maddox


1970 - 2020
Kathryn Ruth "Kathy" (Whittier) Maddox Obituary
Kathryn Ruth (Whittier) "Kathy" Maddox

On Saturday, January 25, 2020, Jesus left the 99 and came and got the 1, Kathryn Ruth (Whittier) Maddox and lifted her to Heaven. She was born on March 5, 1970, to Charles and Regina (Metty) Whittier in Lafayette, IN. Her passions were crafting and cooking. Kathryn has a heart of gold, and always loved taking care of others. She was a member of St. Lucas Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering at the Senior Center and working with children. Kathryn was involved with CAP, NAMI, and starting the Mental Health Support Group at the church. Her smile and spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frank Thompson and Gary Maddox; step-mother, Betty Westlund Whittier; and step-brother-in-law, Charles Zimmerman; and many aunts and uncles. Kathryn is survived by her loving parents, Gina (George) Brasel and Ted Whittier; siblings, Mark (Mindia) Whittier, Jennifer (James Taylor) Whittier, Heather (Edward) Sekerak and Kevin Whittier; step-siblings, Michael (Beth) Westlund, David (Dixie) Westlund, Marty (Steve Firsdon) Dix and Julie Zimmerman; nieces and nephews, Bridger, Kiska, Evan, Autumn and Jozef; significant other, Joe Carriel; and dear friends.

A Memorial Service to Celebrate Kathryn's life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 5:00 p.m. at St. Lucas Lutheran Church, 745 Walbridge Ave., Toledo, OH 43609. Newcomer – Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Mayores Senior Center, Zepf Center on Nebraska, NAMI of Wood Co. or St. Lucas Lutheran Church Sunday School Window Fund.

To leave a special message for Kathryn's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020
