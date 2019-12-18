Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathryn Klock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathryn Vera Klock


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kathryn Vera Klock Obituary
Kathryn Vera Klock

Kathryn Vera Klock, 79 years, of Riga, MI passed away peacefully on December 16, 2019 at Vibrant Life Assisted Living. The daughter of Burton and Henrietta (Kelly) Gary she was born on December 17, 1939 in Lambertville, MI.

Kathryn, a loving mother and grandmother, is survived by her daughter, Roxanne (Daniel) White; grandson, Danny White. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Burton Gary; sister, Ruth Kanavel and sister-in-law, Hilda Klock.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Whiteford Union Cemetery.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -