Kathryn Williamson, age 91, passed away peacefully Friday, April 26, 2019 from natural causes. She was born February 13, 1927 in Toledo, Ohio to Henry and Rotha Brockman. She married her longtime friend and love, Howard Williamson, Jr. in November 1947. Kate worked at Ohio Bell and for many years at the Lucas County State Bank in Toledo.



Kate loved all dogs. She also was involved in the Messiah Lutheran Church Sunday School, Den Mother for Cub Scout Pack 123, and the bank bowling league.



Kate is survived by her husband, Howard; son, Howard (Carol) Williamson III and daughter, Jeanne Lynch; grandchildren, Brian (Brandy) Williamson, Scott (Melissa)Williamson, William (Kim) Hatch III, Nicholas (Erin) Hatch, and Renee (Richard) Wesolowski; nephew, James Brockman Jr.; plus 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, James Brockman, Sr. All of these she loved and touched deeply.



Inurnment will take place Friday, May 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Chapel of Peace in Toledo Memorial Park. The family requests in lieu of sending flowers, donations be made to either the Toledo Humane Society, in memory of her passion for dogs, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.



Published in The Blade on May 1, 2019