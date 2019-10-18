Home

Kathryn WUEST

Kathryn WUEST In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of Kathryn “Kathy”
Wuest (Adamski)
Aug 5, 1951 - Oct 18, 2013
Kathy was a wonderful wife of mine and an honest and loving person for her family, children, grand-kids, and other family and friends.
I have a tear everyday for Kathy and always will, but I'm happy the awful cancer she had is over. Kathy loved God and is in Heaven with Him, her Mom and Dad, and all other members and friends. She is a young, healthy and happy Kathy. I say “hi” to her everyday, and I'm sure she feels that for the rest of us.
As published in The Blade

Published in The Blade on Oct. 18, 2019
