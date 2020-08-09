Kathy Ann SedlarKathy Ann Sedlar, age 48, of Toledo, lost her courageous battle with cancer on August 5, 2020. She was born February 8, 1972 in Toledo to Anthony and Judy Sedlar. Kathy enjoyed Saturdays at Debbie's and her Pitbull, Tucker. She was a HUGE Michigan fan.Kathy is survived by her parents, Judy and Tony; sister, Patti; brother, Tony (Justine); aunt, Debbie (Al); friends, Bill and Tori; and many special aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sons, Devin and Josh; Grandma Brown and Timmy. Now the party has begun! Warrior strong until the end! Love you forever xoxoFuneral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.Please share condolences at