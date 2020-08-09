1/1
Kathy Ann Sedlar
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Ann Sedlar

Kathy Ann Sedlar, age 48, of Toledo, lost her courageous battle with cancer on August 5, 2020. She was born February 8, 1972 in Toledo to Anthony and Judy Sedlar. Kathy enjoyed Saturdays at Debbie's and her Pitbull, Tucker. She was a HUGE Michigan fan.

Kathy is survived by her parents, Judy and Tony; sister, Patti; brother, Tony (Justine); aunt, Debbie (Al); friends, Bill and Tori; and many special aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sons, Devin and Josh; Grandma Brown and Timmy. Now the party has begun! Warrior strong until the end! Love you forever xoxo

Funeral services will be private. Arrangements have been entrusted to David R. Jasin-Hoening Funeral Home.

Please share condolences at

hoeningfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hoening Family Funeral Homes
5300 N Summit St
Toledo, OH 43611
(419) 726-1583
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hoening Family Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 8, 2020
Fly high, you are now at peace and with your boys❤❤❤
Laurie Edgington
Friend
August 8, 2020
So sad to hear of anyone's loss. It grieves the heart, knowing death was not God's purpose for mankind and He will soon set alk earth's matters straight. Until then, may the love of one another - friends and family - & hope for an everlasting future carry her family through their grief at this time. ~friend of Katie Warpool Kusen
Adrienne Ijioma
Acquaintance
August 8, 2020
You fought long and hard, “Warrior Strong” fits so well. My heart hurts that you are gone but find peace your free and with your boys again. Spread those wings and soar. Love you ❤
Pam Keefe-Paiva
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved