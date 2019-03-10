|
Kathy Binder
Kathryn "Kathy" Ann Baxter Binder passed away on Tuesday March 5, 2019 after a long battle with cancer. Kathy was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 21, 1934. She was the only child of James R. and Gertrude Baxter. She married Richard (Dick) Binder on 2/27/1954 at Rosary Cathedral. She was a Beta Sigma Phi member for over 55 years. Husband Dick, sons Richard, James (Bonnie), Thomas (Chris), Ronald (Morgan), 12 grandchildren, and 20 great grandchildren survive Kathy. Her parents, 2 daughters in law, Karen and Nancy, 2 granddaughters, Angie and Becky, and 2 great granddaughters Eva Wynn and Marissa Tudor, preceded her in death. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Rebecca Binder Memorial Scholarship, Whiteford High School, Ottawa lake Mi. or "Brush of Kindness" Memorial for Marissa Tudor. Services to be on March 23 at VFW post #468, 5580 Centennial Road, Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Memorial service will start at 12 noon with lunch immediately following.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019