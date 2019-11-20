|
|
Kathy Lynn Scherbarth
Kathy Lynn Scherbarth, 70, of Millfield, passed away Saturday November 16, 2019 at her residence. She was born November 9, 1949 in Cleveland, Ohio, the daughter of Kathryn Jean Henley Scherbarth of Lancaster and the late Dr. R.E. Scherbarth.
She was a retired City Bus Driver for the Dallas Metro Bus Line. Kathy was greatly loved by her family and will be sadly missed.
Along with her mother, Kathy is survived by her loving sister, Karen S. (Dave Huge) Scherbarth of Millfield; brother Richard L. Scherbarth of Columbus; nieces and nephews.
It was Kathy's wish to be cremated, and no services will be observed at this time. Arrangements are by Souers Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Donations in memory of Kathy Lynn Scherbarth may be made to the of Central Ohio, 5555 Frantz Rd., Dublin, Ohio 43017.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 20, 2019