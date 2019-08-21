Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
Kathy Lynn Schroeder


1960 - 2019
Kathy Lynn Schroeder Obituary
Kathy Lynn Schroeder

Kathy L. Schroeder, age 58, passed away after an arduous fight with scleroderma; it was her amazing family and triumphant spirit that kept here for a little longer. She was born on October 5, 1960 to Robert and Carole (Dayton) Baird in Toledo. Kathy was a 1978 graduate of Bowsher High School and a 1980 graduate of Northwest Ohio Practical Nurse Training Center where she became an LPN. She worked for local nursing homes over the years in the Toledo area, including West Park Place, Swan Pointe Care Center and Genacross. In her spare time she was a fierce card player who often said, "there's no family in cards! Kathy also enjoyed the casino, board games and watching movies with her son. She also looked forward to the places she'd travel to with her long time companion, Bob Overmyer. Together they went to Santa Barbara where she dipped her feet in the Pacific Ocean, they visited the Four Corners and Mt. Rushmore, memories that will always be cherished.

Left to cherish her memory is her son, Randy (Angela) Schroeder and daughter, Kimberly Woodby; grandchildren that knew her as "Nana", Kyle and Piper and grand dog, Lola; long time companion, Bob Overmyer and his daughter, Tiffany Overmyer; brother, R. Michael (Madeline) Baird and sister, Barbara (Steve) McMichael. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Schroeder.

The family will receive guests on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 3-8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) with her Funeral Service starting on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Kathy's memory to the Scleroderma Foundation.

Her family would also like to specially thank Bob Overmyer, Kathy's companion for the kind support and love he provided to her. Please know you made a huge difference in her life and know that it was greatly appreciated by many.

To leave a special message for Kathy's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Aug. 21, 2019
